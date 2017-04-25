‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Arrested Following Deadly Crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – Chris Soules, former star of “The Bachelor” has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash where someone was killed.
KWWL reports the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office say Soules was booked within the last 24 hours in connection with a Monday night crash.
No further details about the crash were released by the sheriff’s office, but a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol does detail information about a deadly crash in Buchanan County Monday night.
The crash involved a pickup, which investigators say rear-ended a tractor near Aurora.
No names were released in the crash report.
This is a developing story.