× ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Arrested Following Deadly Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – Chris Soules, former star of “The Bachelor” has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash where someone was killed.

KWWL reports the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office say Soules was booked within the last 24 hours in connection with a Monday night crash.

No further details about the crash were released by the sheriff’s office, but a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol does detail information about a deadly crash in Buchanan County Monday night.

The crash involved a pickup, which investigators say rear-ended a tractor near Aurora.

No names were released in the crash report.

This is a developing story.