Cedar Bridge Arson Suspect Requesting Lower Bond

WINTERSET, Iowa – One of the two teens accused of setting fire to the iconic Cedar Bridge in Madison County is asking for his bond to be reduced.

A motion was filed Monday by 18-year-old Joel Davis’ attorney, with a request to reduce the $100,000 bond to $5,000. The motion says lowering the bond will allow Davis to be released so he can graduate on time from Norwalk High School, where he is a senior. The motion also lays out the many family members who can provide support to Davis, which makes it less likely he would flee.

Davis and 17-year-old Alex Hoff of West Des Moines are both charged with arson for the fire that destroyed the covered Cedar Bridge in the early morning hours of April 15th.

Court documents show Hoff admitted to buying gasoline that was poured on the bridge and Hoff admitted to lighting the gasoline on fire.

Investigators also discovered a social media post made by Hoff before the arson, showing a picture of the bridge.

While a Channel 13 crew was covering the story the morning of the fire we spoke with Alex Hoff at the scene, before he was charged in the case.

13RAW: Arson suspect Alex Hoff talks about Cedar Bridge destruction

Davis and Hoff are scheduled to be in Madison County Court Wednesday for preliminary hearings.