City Leaders Seeking Eminent Domain, Dozens of Property Owners Impacted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fifty-seven property owners in Des Moines could be forced to move because the city wants their land.

The home and business owners could be forced out to make way for a new municipal service center. The city is eyeing the properties in between Scott Avenue and Maury Street, and east of Southeast 15th Street.

“If anyone has got a building, let us know,” laughed Bob Perkins. “All we can do is roll with the punches, I mean it is what it is. But yeah, it’s not good.”

Perkins owns Perk’s Auto Spa, which sits on the land the city is looking to purchase. Perkins said the news was expected, but certainly not welcomed.

“We have no idea if we're getting paid to move or if we're getting paid when we have to close. We don't know if we're just getting kicked out on the street and then figuring out what to do from there,” he said.

However, directly across the street from Perkins' shop, businesses are spared by the city's eminent domain boundaries.

“This building has been approached saying, 'are you full, can you squeeze in our business,' and it's like, no, there is already loss in enterprises on the south end, so we're full over here,” laughs Paula Killian, owner of Killian’s Custom Metal Roofing and Panel.

The city has budgeted $4.7 million to compensate and relocate businesses within the boundaries. Officials say a handful of private developers are eyeing the land, and the city hopes to use a portion of it for a new public works storage facility. The $70 million building would house the city's vehicle fleet and equipment. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring, but acquiring the land could take between six and eight months, if both the city and property owners agree.

The city will hire independent appraisers to estimate the value of each property, and property owners can hire their own appraisers in order to get a second opinion. If an agreement cannot be reached, a condemnation commission will be put in place to settle the cost.

The city council will vote to approve the matter at its May 8th meeting that begins at 4:30 p.m.