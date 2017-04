Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Someone appears to be unhappy with Farm Bureau Insurance, and wants people to know.

Mark Soeth paid to display an ad reading, "Do Not Buy Farm Bureau Insurance" on a billboard along Fleur Drive.

Farm Bureau officials told Channel 13 they have been in contact with Soeth, and are only saying he disagrees with Farm Bureau policies. Soeth is not from Iowa and did not return a request for comment.