Drake Actuarial Grad Tells NFL Teams He’s A Risk Worth Taking

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University student-athlete Eric Saubert knows all about numbers after graduating in actuarial science in January.

"There's a lot of probability and risk assessment in it, so you work with insurance companies and help determine premiums," said the Illinois native.

Leave it to him to find a reward in a risk very few can make.

"The odds are definitely stacked against you and it's not an easy thing to do."

After a stellar career as a tight end on the football field, Saubert could become the first Drake University alum taken in the NFL draft since tight end Pat Dunsmore in 1983.

Saubert said, "It's going to be emotional, I know that. All the hard work I put into it and all the people who have helped me. It's going to be a defining moment."

Coming from a school not often known for producing NFL talent, the skepticism remains. Saubert shrugs it off by saying, "As long as I get a shot like everybody else, at this point it doesn't matter where I'm from."

Willie Cashmore coached Saubert his redshirt-freshman year. He believes his ability to perform in the classroom at an academic-rich institution should be nothing but positive.

"That is going to separate him. I have no doubt about his intelligence and the school preparing him for anything," said Cashmore.

At Saubert's recent pro day in March, he stood 6'5" and weighed 251 pounds. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds and had a vertical of 35 1/2 inches. All are eerily similar to current superstars when they were drafted, such as tight ends Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots (6`6," 264 lbs, 4.65 sec, 33-1/2" vertical), Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs (6'4," 255 lbs, 4.61 sec, 35" vertical), and Eric Ebron of the Detroit Lions (6'4," 250 lbs, 4.60 sec, 32" vertical.)

"To even be compared to those guys, it's crazy, but I haven't done anything yet, it's just numbers," said Saubert.

These are numbers that look to be an added incentive for this actuary to tell NFL teams he is worth any risk.

"One hundred percent, why not? You know, there's no reason I shouldn't be able to succeed in this league."

Saubert and his family will gather at an undisclosed location for the draft and are hoping to hear his name called on Saturday in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. Both the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions flew Saubert in for personal visits leading up to the draft, which begins on Thursday.