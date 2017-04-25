Hit and Run Victim’s Girlfriend Asks How Driver Can Live With Himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The past week has changed the life of 29 year-old Wesley Crow, the victim of a hit and run. Crow remains hospitalized and is being treated for a long list of injuries in Iowa City. His girlfriend - Penelope Anderson - says it will be awhile before he'll be able to walk again. "He saw the driver. He said the driver looked right at him and drove off," said Anderson, who says Crow is sharing bits and pieces of what he remembers about the crash from his hospital bed. "It`s still shocking, you know, when you think about, you know, he`s injured and then the person that did that just left the scene and you know, what if there hadn`t been witnesses? What if he`d been alone? He could have died."

Crow was driving his motorcycle northbound on Keo Way around six o'clock Wednesday night, when the Yamaha V Star collided with a pickup truck that entered into Keo Way from Enos Street. "This is one of those cases where the motorcyclist did everything he could to prevent the accident from occurring," said Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. "Looks like his speed was appropriate and then he tried to lay the bike down, which for motorcyclists is a pretty drastic move, but you know it`s a good move. He just didn`t have the time or the space to avoid the collision. The truck pulled right out in front him," said Sgt. Parizek. Police are asking for the community's help with locating the silver pickup and its driver. "It should be pretty easy to spot now. There aren`t very many Chevy S-10 pickups rolling around to begin with, and this one should have some pretty significant damage to the bed on the driver's side," said Sgt. Parizek.

Robert Rigg - Professor of Law at Drake University - says people leave crash scenes for a variety of different reasons. "If they know they`re suspended or they know they don`t have insurance or they`re a kid and they`re on a graduated license program and you know the biggest thing in their world is the ability to drive and they panic for whatever reason and they leave the scene of an accident. It`s always a mistake to do that." Professor Rigg says leaving the scene only makes matters worse and compounds the trouble a driver may be facing.

Meanwhile loved ones like Penelope Anderson are left to pick up the pieces, and try to make sense of how a driver responsible for a wreck could leave the scene. "I don`t know how you can live with yourself. I don`t know how you can drive off and leave somebody, you know this is a person. Even if it was a dog or you know, even if he didn`t know what you hit, you know, stop and check."