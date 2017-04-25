× Iowa Agriculture Secretary Confirms Interest in Federal Job

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey, a Republican, confirmed to Channel 13 through a spokesman that he could be interested in a federal position in the Trump administration.

Brownfield Ag News first reported the interest.

Tuesday, Northey’s office provided a statement to Channel 13:

“I’m excited Secretary Perdue is on finally on the job and I am looking forward to work with him as he leads USDA. It is his first day on the job and I am confident he will put together a talented and diverse team to lead USDA. I have always said that I love my joy as Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, but am open to considering other roles to serve in as well.”

Northey, a Spirit Lake farmer, has served in his current position since 2007.

Democrat Tom Vilsack, Iowa’s former two-term governor, previously served as the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, which overseas the USDA, from 2009-2017.