Jump-Start Your Day With a Morning Exercise Routine

UNITED STATES -- In people's busy lives, sometimes the morning is the only chance many have to work out.

But if you're not a morning person, that can be difficult. Expert trainers and nutritionists offer a few tips that could help you re-set your internal clock and get moving in the morning, as CNN's Kim Hutcherson reports.

"Getting a morning exercise routine going all starts the night before. The foods you eat in the evening will impact how you feel when you hit the gym. Aim for lean protein, veggies, and healthy fats so you wake up feeling refreshed, instead of tired.

Try making yourself fall asleep early; this will make it easier to get out of bed in the morning, if you've logged your expert-recommended seven to eight hours.

Limit cell phone, computer, and TV use before bedtime, as these devices emit blue light that can affect your sleep.

Find something to look forward to during your workout, even if it's something as simple as a new playlist. Excitement is a powerful motivator and can help get you up during the early hours.

Having a workout buddy can also help. Making plans to meet at the gym or a class will hold you accountable.

Finally, set up your morning ahead of time. Lay out your clothes and have a pot of coffee ready to brew. The less you have to think about when the alarm goes off, the better.

Morning workouts come with a lot of benefits, including increasing your metabolism, which means you'll burn more calories throughout the day. A recent study shows you can burn 20% more fat working out in the morning on an empty stomach. However, experts recommend not waiting until lunch. Eating before you begin work will jump-start your metabolism.

Finally, working out early will help you feel less stressed, and you'll see an improvement in your focus and mental abilities.