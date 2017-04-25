Madison County House Fire Leaves Family Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERSET, Iowa -- A Madison County couple now finds themselves homeless after an electrical fire destroyed their house this week.

All that stands now of Dan and Chris Madison’s home is a charred facade, broken glass, and 11 years’ worth of memories.

"There are definitely pieces that remind me of my mom and stuff like that, you know, you're so sorry that they've been able to stay around for generations, and we lost it under my watch," said Chris.

Wearing the only clothes she now owns, Chris walked Channel 13's Jerad Giottonini around what is left of her home.

"It is just a home. We lived here and enjoyed family moments," she said.

Fire officials say the flames started in the back of the house and ripped through the entire home, causing the garage and deck to collapse.

"Determined on this southeast corner of the house that it was an electrical short, electrical wiring up in the main master bathroom," said Dan.

The Madisons said they could barely recognize their bedroom, but are thankful the house was empty at the time of the fire.

"We could have been asleep, you know, we could have had the grandsons over. We have to say we're really blessed we ended up alive and with the ability to rebuild," said Chris. "We're so thankful for our community here in Winterset, for volunteer firemen from all over," she continued, expressing gratitude to everyone who helped the couple in their time of need.

All the family can do now is pick up the pieces and try to salvage what remains.