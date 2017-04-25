Metro Student Brings Gun to Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines school officials say a student brought a gun to one of the district's middle schools on Tuesday.

Authorities were alerted Tuesday morning after a student at Goodrell Middle School was reportedly seen showing off a gun inside the building. Staff members immediately searched the student's locker, found the gun, and called police.

No threats were made with the gun.

School officials sent a note home with all students on Tuesday reminding them and their parents it is never okay to bring a gun on campus.