No Long Term Water Quality Funding

The Iowa Legislature wrapped up the 2017 legislative session late last week with some debate on conservation efforts.

It approved about $10.5 million in funding, for both the water quality initiative and soil conservation efforts in fiscal year 2018.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is thankful for that, he says they will be able to expand water quality efforts.

However, the Legislature could not find a solution for a long-term water quality funding source.

Governor Terry Branstad and Lieutenant-Governor Kim Reynolds wanted to use the extra revenue from a sales tax for education and water quality. Over the next 30 years, they estimated more than $20 billion dollars for education, and $4 billion for water quality.

Northey says he is disappointed the legislature could not reach an agreement because there is value in consistent funding, "That ability to project out several years and to tell the land improvement contractors of the world, they can go ahead and buy another digging machine because there's going to be more bioreactors. More nutrient reduction wetlands. So, there's some real value in not only stepping up the dollars but increasing the time period that the the legislature is committed toward spending water quality funding."