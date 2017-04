× Paul McCartney to Perform in Des Moines this Summer

DES MOINES, Iowa – Legendary musician Paul McCartney is coming back to Des Moines to perform.

The Iowa Events Center made the announcement Tuesday morning at Cowles Commons after using social media teases to clue fans in about McCartney’s return.

The concert is set for Friday, July 21st. Tickets are set to go on sale May 1st at 10:00 a.m.