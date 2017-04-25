Valley, Waukee Decided in Shootout

WEST DES MOINES - Valley and Waukee played 100 minutes of soccer without deciding a winner. The Warriors' goalkeeper, Emily LeVere stuffed two Valley penalty kicks making the job easy for Allie Williams to finish. Williams shootout goal lifted the Warriors to the 3-2 (4-1) win keeping their perfect season intact.