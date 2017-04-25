WEST DES MOINES - Valley and Waukee played 100 minutes of soccer without deciding a winner. The Warriors' goalkeeper, Emily LeVere stuffed two Valley penalty kicks making the job easy for Allie Williams to finish. Williams shootout goal lifted the Warriors to the 3-2 (4-1) win keeping their perfect season intact.
Valley, Waukee Decided in Shootout
-
Waukee Cruises to State 65-45 over Pleasant Valley
-
Waukee Warming Down the Stretch
-
Back to Back! Waukee Wins Another Boys Swimming Title
-
The Reigning Track Champs Practice in the Rain
-
Substate Basketball: North Rolls, Newton and Ankeny Pull off Huge Upsets
-
-
Raccoon River Valley Trail Association Working to Make Trail Safer
-
Study Shows Economic Clout of Raccoon River Valley Bike Trail
-
Valley Runs Away from Dowling as the Rivals Meet at State
-
Valley Holds Off North In Close One at State
-
Class 4A and 5A Take Center Court at State Basketball Tourney
-
-
State Bound: 2nd Ranked Valley Beats Ames by 17
-
Waukee Farmer Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison
-
Waukee Assistant Principal Resigns After Investigation