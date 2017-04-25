Victim Identified in Fatal Crash Involving ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – Chris Soules, former star of “The Bachelor” has been arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash where someone was killed.

Officials say 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher of Aurora died after the tractor he was operating was rear-ended by a pickup truck around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

The accident happened on W45 in Buchanan County. Officials say Soules was driving the pickup truck that hit Mosher’s tractor.

The tractor rolled into the east ditch and the truck rolled into the west ditch.

Sgt. Scott Bright with the Iowa State Patrol tells Channel 13 Soules was arrested around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday in connection with the fatal crash. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Sgt. Bright says after Soules was taken into custody he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries before being booked into the Buchanan County Jail.

KWWL reports Soules bond was set at $10,000 during a Tuesday morning court appearance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.