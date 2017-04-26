× 16-Year-Old Charged in February Murder, Attempted Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – An arrest has been made in Des Moines’ fifth homicide of 2017.

Sixteen-year-old Dequavius Robinson is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and first degree robbery for a shooting that happened on February 7th.

Police say 20-year-old Augustin Kouh was found dead in the 800 block of Shawnee Avenue around 6:40 p.m. but they don’t believe the shooting took place there. Eighteen-year-old Nelson Atary suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder in the shooting but drove himself to the hospital.

Robinson is being held at a juvenile detention center but his case will be waived to adult court. Police say no other arrests are expected in the case.