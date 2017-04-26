Body Cam Video Shows Officer’s Quick Reaction to OWI Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The Johnston Police Department is releasing video of a close call between an officer and an alleged drunk driver.

The incident happened early Saturday morning during a routine traffic stop. The officer’s body camera records the officer running out of the way as a car crashes into the back of his patrol SUV.

The driver of the car was charged with operating while intoxicated.

The video was released as a way to illustrate the dangers of driving drunk and show the risks law enforcement officers face while working.