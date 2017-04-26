Drake University Selling Land for Off Campus Development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University is already in the midst of major construction and renovation on campus. Now they're selling some off campus land for development as well.

On Wednesday Drake University announced it is selling two parcels of land along University Avenue on either side of 26th Street to Nelson Development. The two pieces of land, nearly three acres total, currently house green space and a university parking lot. Nelson will develop them into apartments, row houses and a hotel.

Nelson says it will give a "downtown feel" to the Drake University neighborhood. Ground could be broken on the project as soon as this Fall or next Spring.