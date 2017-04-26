Former ‘Bachelor’ Soules Released on Bond After Fatal Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – Reality TV star Chris Soules is facing charges he left the scene of a deadly crash Monday night and more charges could be coming.

Soules, who rose to fame on “The Bachelorette” and was then on his own season of “The Bachelor”, made his initial court appearance Tuesday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Soules was driving a pickup truck that slammed into the back of a John Deere tractor around 8:20 p.m. Monday on a rural highway in Buchanan County.

The driver of that tractor, 66-year old Kenneth Mosher of Aurora, was killed.

The Iowa State Patrol says Soules walked away from the accident unharmed and was picked up by an unidentified person as he fled the scene. He was eventually tracked down to his home in Arlington, about 15-miles away from the crash.

In court Tuesday morning a county prosecutor told the judge Soules refused to come out of the home when officers arrived. His bond was set at $10,000 which was later posted by his mother. Soules is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Court documents filed in the case list seven incidents of probable cause for Soules' arrest. Among the incidents was, "possessed alcoholic beverages or containers."

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 21st.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be pending.

Soules was convicted of drunk driving in 2006.