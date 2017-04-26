Iowa Corn Eight Percent Planted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even though there were only about three days good for fieldwork last week, farmers were getting crops into the ground.

According to the Iowa Crop Progress report, they planted about six percent of the corn crop, bringing the total to eight percent statewide, nine days behind last year and three days behind the five year average.

Southern Iowa has well over ten percent of corn planted.

Sixty-nine percent of Iowa's oats are in the ground, a day behind average.

The ground is very wet, though, 20 percent of topsoil and subsoil moisture is rated surplus.

Pasture conditions are 74 percent good to excellent, while livestock conditions and feedlots are improving.