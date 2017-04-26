× Marshalltown Man Arrested in Brother’s Stabbing Death

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – One man is behind bars after Marshalltown Police say he stabbed his brother to death during an argument over money.

Twenty-two-year-old Jordan Parker is charged with 2nd degree murder for allegedly killing 21-year-old Isaiah Parker.

Police say they were called to 7 ½ S. 9th Street just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived they found Isaiah Parker suffering from a stab wound to the lower torso. He was taken to Central Iowa Healthcare where he died.

Jordan Parker was arrested in the case after police and representatives from the Marshall County Attorney’s Office questioned him. They say he was arguing with this brother over money when the argument escalated to a physical confrontation and Isaiah Parker was stabbed.

Jordan Parker is being held in the Marshall County Jail and is expected to make his initial court appearance Wednesday morning.