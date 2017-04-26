× New Charges for Both Suspects in Madison County Bridge Arson Case

WINTERSET, Iowa — Charges against two teenagers accused of setting the historic Cedar Bridge on fire earlier this month have been altered.

17-year-old Alex Hoff and 18-year-old Joel Davis were each initially charged with First Degree Arson. However online court records now show that Hoff is charged with Second Degree Arson. Davis is also charged with Second Degree Arson but is now facing an additional charge of First Degree Criminal mischief.

Cedar Bridge, one of six historic bridges in Madison County, was set on fire early in the morning of April 15th. That afternoon both Hoff and Davis visited the bridge to survey the damage. Authorities say a social media post by Hoff about burning bridges was one of the clues that lead them to arrest him.

13Raw: Accused arsonsists visit Cedar Bridge and talk to Channel 13 reporter

Both teens were due in court today but they both waived their preliminary hearings. Davis remains in custody at the Madison County Jail. He is requesting his bond be lowered from $100,000 to $5,000. A judge has ruled on that request.