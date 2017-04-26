Referee Shows Off Slick Moves at Soccer Match in Ankeny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- A youth soccer match held Sunday in Ankeny is getting national attention. Not for the moves by one of the players, but for the moves by a referee.

With a ball screaming at him, referee Jerry Nash does a full split as the ball sails by his head. The video of his impressive moves has gone viral ... and its easy to see why.

It happened during the Iowa Rush Champions Cup during a match between the Iowa Rush and Rush Wisconsin. Jon Heiderscheit, a parent from Rush Wisconsin, captured the video.

You can learn more about the Iowa Rush organization at http://www.iowarush.com. The team will be holding open tryouts from June 5th-June 15th for kids born 1999-2007.