Drake Stadium --- With the hometown crowd urging him on, Drake’s Reed Fischer broke the university record in the men’s 5000 meters. Fischer ran past Wisconsin’s Malachy Schrobilgen in the final turn and won in 13:48.32. That's nearly 12 seconds faster than the previous school record holder, Boyd Nansel. Nansel set the record in 1978, and he was on hand to cheer Fischer.

It’s the fastest winning time in the event since 1988.