× Metro Elementary Schools Take Part in ‘Read to Succeed’

DES MOINES, Iowa — In an effort to get students at a proficient reading level by the end of third grade, United Way of Central Iowa created a community-wide Read to Succeed campaign.

Thursday the non-profit and its partners revealed results of the progress made in metro schools. To celebrate the announcement, Willard Elementary School students received books to read at home.

Des Moines Public Schools’ superintendent said reading numbers at Willard are at an all-time high.

“Our teachers and our schools are taking action to close the reading gab and it’s not happening more effectively anywhere in the district than it is right here at Willard. First grade numbers here in particular…outstanding,” said Superintendent Thomas Ahart.

The Read to Succeed partners are looking for volunteers for its eight-week summer reading program. For more information visit read2succeed.org.