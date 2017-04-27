Several Overnight Des Moines Gas Station Robberies Reported

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a string of gas station robberies that happened in the metro early Thursday morning.

Police say it looks like three of the robberies on the city’s south side may be linked.

The first happened at the Git n Go at 100 Watrous Avenue just after midnight. About half an hour later another robbery took place at the Git n Go at 890 County Line Road. The Kum & Go at 3200 SE 14th Street was robbed at 2:46 a.m.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects in those robberies but say the descriptions are similar and the same person may be responsible for all three.

Officials say an unknown amount of money was taken from each location and a revolver was displayed during the robberies.

A fourth gas station robbery was reported at 12:35 a.m. at the Kum and Go at 2211 University Avenue, near Drake University, but police don’t think it is linked to the other robberies.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they will continue to review surveillance footage in the robberies Thursday morning.