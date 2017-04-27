Police Departments Team Up with DEA for Drug Take Back Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Police departments all across the metro are teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration and hosting drop-off sites for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

“There’s a lot of drug abuse that involves prescription drug medication. Minors, kids, family members will get access to that stuff. A lot of it is easily abused, addictive and we just want it out of the household so there’s no opportunity to sell it or abuse it,” Brian Kroska with the Ankeny Police Department said.

The Environmental Protection Agency recommends disposing of unused or expired drugs through disposal programs because flushing or throwing them in the trash is very bad for the environment.

“If you can’t make it to our program, they recommend taking your medication out of the bottle or package that it came in, put it into coffee grounds, cat litter, anything that no one is really going to want to ingest with the medication. Put that into a sealable container and put it in the garbage that way,” Kroska said.

The EPA said trash disposal should be a last resort.

Kroska said drug take back days in the past have been very successful.

“In the fall we did this in October of last year and we had about 145 pounds of medication that people turned in. In the spring, about a year ago, we had about 185 pounds. I was doing some research online and basically in Iowa those two events roughly collected each time about 9,000 pounds of unused and expired medication. Nationally, it’s close to about 900,000 pounds this last spring in 2016,” Kroska said.

Here is a list of 18 locations in the area:

For a specific search, type in the zip code on the DEA website.