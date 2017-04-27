× Prominent Defense Attorney to Represent ‘Bachelor’ Soules in Deadly Crash Case

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa – A prominent Des Moines defense attorney has signed on to represent former reality TV star Chris Soules.

Court records filed Wednesday show Alfredo Parish and his law firm has been hired to handle Soules’ case. The former “Bachelor” faces a charge of leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

Soules was driving a pickup truck Monday night around 8:20 when he rear-ended a tractor on a rural highway in Buchanan County. The driver of the tractor, 66-year old Kenneth Mosher of Aurora, died from injuries he received in the crash.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call Soules made following the accident Wednesday. In the call the dispatcher asks if he knows how to do CPR and he responds “no” and asks other people on the scene whether anyone knows how to do CPR. Shortly after, the sound of someone counting out CPR compressions is audible.

LISTEN TO THE 911 CALL HERE

Soules left the scene before law enforcement arrived and was later found at his Arlington home. He was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for leaving the scene of a deadly accident. Court documents filed in the case list seven incidents of probable cause for Soules’ arrest. Among them is “possessed alcoholic beverages or containers.”

He was bonded out of jail by his mother after a morning court appearance. Soules is next scheduled to be in court May 2nd.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says its investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed in the case.