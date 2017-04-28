﻿Animal Camp Helps Youth Care for Pets and Livestock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- People with pets will have a chance to learn how to show and care for them this weekend.

The Des Moines FFA will host its first annual animal camp on Sunday.

The event will take place at the Central Campus Animal Science Lab, which is located next to McCombs Middle School on Countyline Road. That’s where students care for seven sheep, six hogs, four rabbits, 21 chickens, and 30,000 bees.

Animal science teacher Kevin Anderson said the animal camp is a great way for students to learn about agriculture. “They’ll learn how to show and care for their rabbits, dogs, cats, poultry, and guinea pigs. They get a free t-shirt, and it’s all free of charge to them. So it’s a great opportunity.”

The first animal camp is Sunday, April 30th from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The second is May 14th and will focus on caring for sheep, hogs, and goats. You can sign up on the Des Moines FFA Facebook Page.