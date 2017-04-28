Ames Marks Arbor Day Planting Trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Arbor Day was marked with a tree planting at Parkview Park in Ames.

Four trees were planted in this non-traditional park, which is located away from roads in a housing development off Buchanan Drive.

The planting effort is a cooperation between Trees Forever and the City of Ames.

“As agriculture has taken over more land, development has taken over land, trees are taken down and they need to be replaced,” said Dianne Brotherson of Ames Trees Forever. “They need to be replaced because of air quality, water quality, soil quality, as well as the beauty of the trees.”

In 1976, Ames was named a Tree City by the National Arbor Day Foundation. The City and Trees Forever have worked to keep planting trees.

"We are continually evaluating our community’s public trees and providing care when necessary to keep our tree stock vibrant and healthy,” said Joshua Thompson, the Parks and Facilities superintendent, in a news release. “We know there are challenges ahead for our ash trees. When we plant new trees, we are keeping our eyes to the future to ensure future generations have trees to enjoy.”