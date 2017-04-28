Blank Children’s Hospital Gives Fire Safety Lesson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Blank Children's Hospital unveiled a new tool on Friday that it says will provide children statewide with valuable training on what to do in case of a house fire.

The new and improved Fire Safety House trailer is a mobile exercise in recognizing and escaping a house fire. In the exercise, a fire starts on the stove, smoke fills the hallways, and smoke alarms start beeping.

This is the third trailer the hospital has deployed over the last three decades; they say more than 100,000 kids have passed through the previous ones.

The trailer is expensive to buy and maintain, but the hospital says it is worth every penny.

The previous two trailers have traveled to 80 of Iowa's 99 counties.