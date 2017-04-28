Boys & Girls Club Joins Drake University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Friday, ground broke on a new Boys & Girls Club at Drake University.

This is the third club in America to be held on a private university. Dozens of people cheered on as the sketches of the new club were unveiled to public, but the ceremony meant even more to some in attendance.

"It’s all about the future for our kids. It’s all about ensuring them that tomorrow might be better than today," said Jodie Warth, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club.

Officials said the price tag for this club and one more in the area is $11 million, which is paid for by donors.

Students, parents, and community members also said they believe the club will help improve the community.

"Giving children--maybe underprivileged children--the opportunity to do good things and be busy and be involved gives them different options," said Des Moines resident Carolyn Graham.

Kavon McGowes is proof of this. McGowes is State Youth of the Year, and has been going to Boys & Girls Clubs for more than ten years.

"The Boys & Girls Club has actually help me get to college. I am in a program called Science Bound, and Boys & Girls Club helped me see the importance of my grades," he said.

People say it is students like McGowes the new club aims to benefit most.

Construction on the new building is set to begin in 2018.