DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman is facing several charges after a Friday morning robbery.

Stacey Oliver, 32, is accused of robbing the Medicap Pharmacy in Dallas Center at gunpoint just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

Oliver got away with prescription painkillers, but was located and arrested a short time later.

She now faces felony robbery, burglary, and drug charges.