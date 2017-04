× Drake Hires Farokhmanesh as Assistant

DES MOINES – Niko Medved finalized his assistant coaching staff on Friday. Medved hired Ali Farokhmanesh, former UNI Panther as his 3rd assistant.

Ali played 2 seasons at UNI, then 4 years professionally overseas. He spent the last 3 years in Lincoln with the Nebraska coaching staff.

Ali is best known for his game winning 3 pointer to upset top ranked Kansas in the 2010 NCAA tournament.