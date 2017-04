× Final Two Iowa State Fair Grandstand Headliners Announced

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are only 103 more days until the start of the 2017 Iowa State Fair!

On Friday, the final two Grandstand acts were announced for this year.

Alt-rockers Paramore will headline on Monday, August 14th, and Flo Rida will take the stage on August 15th.

Tickets for both shows go on sale next Friday, May 5th.

The 2017 Iowa State Fair runs from August 10th to the 20th.