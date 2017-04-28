× Iowa’s CJ Beathard Drafted by 49ers

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The first Hawkeye off the board at the NFL Draft was not Desmond King, but rather QB CJ Beathard. Beathard was taken in the 3rd round, pick #104 overall by the San Francisco 49ers. He was the first and only Hawkeye drafted on Friday.

Former Dowling Catholic standout Amara Darboh, who played college ball at Michigan, was also taken in the 3rd round, 2 picks after Beathard by the Seattle Seahawks.