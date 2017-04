Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new addition to Des Moines is expected to get plenty of use over the summer.

Hubbell Realty and the Des Moines Bicycle Collective unveiled a new bike hub.

The rental station is located at Southwest 9th and Walnut to make it easier for DART bus riders to access a bicycle.

Several other bike rental stations are available, including those at the State Capitol, the East Village, and the Wellmark YMCA.