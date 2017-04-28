North Korea’s Latest Missile Fails Before Leaving Country’s Airspace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KOREA -- The likelihood of more international sanctions isn't slowing North Korea's missile program.

North Korea fired off another missile on Friday. NBC news says it was a failed attempt, and the missile exploded before leaving North Korean airspace.

The missile was also thought to be a short-range missile capable of hitting South Korea, but not Japan.

The test came shortly after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addressed the United Nations.

"Failing to act now on the most pressing security issue in the world may bring catastrophic consequences," he said.