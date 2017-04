Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - It was not a great day weather wise for the Drake Relays. Cold, rainy, temps in the 30's and 40's.

Webster City native Jenny Simpson won the bronze in 2016 at the Rio Olympics, the first female American to ever win an Olympic medal.

Friday night Simpson defended her Drake Relays title winning the 1500. Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan finished 4th, former Dowling standout Karissa Schweizer finished 8th.

LeShawn Merritt won the 400 M, plus lots of high school action.