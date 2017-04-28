× Police Looking for Driver Who Left Scene of Thursday Night I-235 Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are still looking for a driver involved in a serious crash on I-235.

The crash took place around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses say an SUV was speeding in the westbound lanes near 56th Street when it hit two cars and then sped away. A few minutes later, the SUV was found crashed near the 8th Street exit. Police are still looking for the driver who was not found at the scene of the crash.

The drivers of the two vehicles that were hit each suffered minor injuries.