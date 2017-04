× Several Arrests Made After Marshalltown Drug Raid

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A recent drug raid led to three arrests in Marshalltown.

The Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force carried out the raid on Thursday night, and agents found found more than a half-pound of meth valued at about $27,000.

Police say the drugs were hidden with food items and were found in a package showing they were shipped to Marshalltown from Mexico.

The three suspects all face drug charges and police say more arrests are possible.