Truck Crashes Into Des Moines Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are still investigating after a truck crashed into a home Thursday night.

It happened a little before 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Carpenter Avenue.

The truck ended up on its side and partially into a house.

The homeowners say they were sleeping when it happened and wouldn't have known anything if their son hadn't heard the crash.

While it's a frustrating situation, they are just happy the outcome wasn't worse.

“Just thankful that we wasn’t in that room at the time. It was…just really thankful, thank God for that,” said homeowner Terry McGregor.

We're told the driver of the truck was not at the scene when police arrived.