Woman Dies Following Poweshiek County House Fire

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – One woman is dead following a fire in rural Chelsea Thursday morning.

The 911 call came in about a house fire at 3002 160th Street around 11:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found 56-year-old Catherine Foster inside the home.

Firefighters were able to get Foster out of the home and she was transported to a local hospital but she did not survive.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.