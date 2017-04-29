AT&T Facing Possible Employee Walk-Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- By Monday, nearly 21,000 AT&T workers may walk off the job.

The Communications Workers of America Union gave the company a 72-hour notice on Friday of a possible walk-out. Union members have been working on a rolling extension of their previous labor contract since early February, but have yet to strike a deal with AT&T.

According to union members, 12,000 AT&T call center jobs have been sent offshore. The goal of Communications Workers of America is to end offshoring through negotiations.

AT&T has already agreed to purchase Time Warner--which owns CNN--although that deal is still awaiting regulatory approval.