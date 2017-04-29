Climate Change Awareness Advocates Not Deterred by Rainy Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Saturday, a group of Iowans gathered at the State Capitol for a rally to raise awareness of climate change.

"There was a group of people that marched for the past seven days and met up with us just a little bit ago, that was about 20 or 30 folks, but we have about several hundred people here right now for the rally, so incredible turnout given the weather today," said march organizer Matt Ohloff.

The marchers started near Williamsburg and walked over 80 miles back to Des Moines.

Saturday's rally focused on increasing renewable energy production in the state and continuing the strides Iowa has made in reducing how much it relies on fossil fuel.

"We're turning a blind eye to what we need to to do to keep our lives, sustain ourselves, and what we're doing now is not sustainable," said marcher Zachary Ide. "Oil is a finite resource, that's just one example, so we need to change that eventually, why not start now?"

When asked what they would like to see the legislature do next session, some protesters said they hope lawmakers will offer tax credits to homeowners and businesses who install solar panels or personal windmills.