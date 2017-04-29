Four Hawkeyes and a Bulldog Taken in NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA - For the 40th straight year the Iowa Hawkeyes had a player drafted in the NFL Draft.

CJ Beathard went late Friday night to the 49ers in the 3rd round. Defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson goes in the 4th round to the Vikings, Tight End George Kittle joins Beathard in San Fran in the 5th round, and Desmond King falls all the way to the 5th round where he eventually goes to the Chargers.

Drake All-American tight end Eric Saubert was also drafted in the 5th round by the Atlanta Falcons.

Iowa State did not have any players drafted for the 3rd straight year.