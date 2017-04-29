Hammer Pharmacy Officially Closing Doors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After a successful 145-year run, one historical downtown business is closing their doors for good on Saturday.

Hammer Pharmacy--located on East Grand Avenue--is merging with Medicap Pharmacy on East 14th.

The closing of the century-old business is not a result of poor sales; rather, Medicap provides additional services Hammer does not. Since the locations were so close to each other, it was decided a merge would benefit both outfits.

Fortunately, no employees are losing their jobs. The store's five members will also relocate to the East 14th office.