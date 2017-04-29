× Iowa GOP Praises President’s Actions in First 100 Days

IOWA — The Iowa GOP is taking to social media to praise President Trump on his first 100 days in office.

The account has posted several tweets starting with the hashtag “#100days,” naming various things the president has done while in office so far.

“#100days @POTUS @realDonaldTrump approved the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone pipeline,” read one of the tweets.

Some of the other posts can be seen below:

GOP chairman Jeff Kauffman adds in a statement, “with President Trump at the helm, Republicans at all levels will continue to push an agenda that benefits the people of Iowa and Americans across the country.”