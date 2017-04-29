Judge Seals Chris Soules Search Warrants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa -- A Buchanan County judge has sealed the search warrants involving reality TV star Chris Soules.

Soules is charged with felony leaving the scene of a deadly accident. On Monday, he slammed into the back of a tractor on a rural highway, killing the driver.

Court records show blood and urine samples were taken once Soules was in custody, about five hours after the crash. The results will only be released if they become evidence in court or if the judge lifts the order sealing the documents.