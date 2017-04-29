Local Business Stems From New Fireworks Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Under current Iowa law, people can buy and possess fireworks, but cannot set them off.

Statewide, a new bill would change that and give people 18 years and older the ability to fire them off.

"No, I am not excited about it at all. I think it is very dangerous," said Des Moines resident Cinda Stifel.

Jeremiah Terhark, on the other hand, is excited for fireworks to be legal because he plans to open up a temporary shop to sell them.

"We've had a lot of excitement about this. Most people are really excited about this, some people aren't, and fireworks aren’t for everybody," he said.

Terhark plans to sell fireworks out of tents. In order to do that, he must purchase a $500 permit for each tent.

People we spoke to say safety is the number one concern, and Des Moines fire officials agree.

"We just want people to be aware of the hazards and some of the circumstances of fireworks that have been shot illegally in the Des Moines area,” said Brian O’Keefe of the Des Moines Fire Department.

Terhark says all his fireworks will have the correct signage and will only be sold to people with a valid form of identification.

"Safety is a pretty important part, when we're working with the customers we're talking about safety and making sure that everybody's celebrating freedom safely," he said.

But fire officials still say more access means more opportunities for people to get hurt.