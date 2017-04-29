One-Man Show Uses ‘The Male Intellect’ to Determine What Women Want

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Robert Dubac stopped by to chat with Jodi Whitworth about his one-man show called The Male Intellect: An Oxymoron.

The play "explores the complexity of relationships and social roles through Robert Dubac's five unforgettable alter egos."

While "on a quest to answer the age old question, 'What do women want?' Robert Dubac seamlessly transforms himself into five hysterical boneheads who each offer sidesplitting advice on how to best straddle the gender gap - all while drinking a beer."

Event details:

Temple Theater

Runs through May 14th

Show times vary

Tickets start at $25

DMPA.org